Man accused of driving van with dead body inside indicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In April, a Knoxville man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the body of a missing man was found in the van he was driving, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Since, a Knox County Grand Jury has indicted the man for several charges, including first-degree murder, court documents released Tuesday noted.

On March 31, around 3:00 p.m., KPD officers responded to the residence of 1012 Leon Drive about the disappearance of 27-year-old Justin Goins. Officials learned from witnesses that Goins’ car was initially parked behind the address along with a maroon Chrysler minivan.

Witnesses attempted to approach the man in the minivan, driven by Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville, but he reportedly left the scene quickly and fled.

Once on the scene, investigators said Goins’ vehicle was gone; however, it was found shortly after abandoned on French Road.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that the victim’s car had been thoroughly cleaned with a chemical cleaner, but a small amount of blood was found in the cupholder.

On April 1, at around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Oldham Avenue and Elm Street after receiving an LPR hit that the Chrysler van was in the area. After committing a traffic violation, officers reportedly tried to stop the driver, identified as Smith.

Investigators said he fled the scene north on Elm Street before crashing into a tree at the intersection of Elm and Virginia Avenue. He reportedly ran from the scene but was taken into custody by officers inside a home in the 700 block of West Emerald Avenue shortly after.

Once a search warrant was conducted on the van that Smith was driving, the body of Goins was found inside. Officials said he had been shot multiple times.

The grand jury indicted him for first-degree murder, felony murder, burglary of vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, abuse of a corpse, evading arrest, reckless driving, running a stop sign and unlawful passing.

A court date has not been set for Smith.

