New data reveals homelessness could be increasing in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data from the City of Knoxville seems to show that homelessness is increasing in Knoxville. Each year, officials run a point-in-time (PIT) survey to gauge how many people are experiencing homelessness in the city, on a certain night.

Altogether, the survey counted that 373 people were without shelter completely, and 805 people were living in emergency shelters or transitionary housing. This total - 1,178 people - is higher than last year, city officials said, but that could be due to how the survey was conducted.

The city used the Hyperion Point-in-Time Count Software, a mobile app that allows more people to be surveyed than in the past. “This year’s PIT count also captured households that are historically hard to count, like people who are sheltered in hotels and motels,” City of Knoxville Homelessness Services Coordinator Shawn Griffith said.

However, since the survey only accounts for those living unhoused on that specific night, it does not account for people who move in and out of homelessness or those that only temporarily do not have a home.

“Homelessness isn’t a description of a person so much as of an event, which may be anywhere from one night to multiple years in length,” Nate First of Knoxville Homeless Management Information System (KnoxHMIS) said. “Every community’s response to homelessness must address these events at both ends, by housing people who are already homeless as well as by preventing episodes of homelessness before they start.”

There are two ways to interpret the data, Griffith said. One way to look at the data could mean that homelessness is getting worse in Knoxville. Another way to look at it seems to say that more improved survey techniques are just giving us more accurate numbers of people missed in previous years.

Either way, most of the people surveyed said they were living unhoused because of a lack of affordable housing, eviction or mental health reasons. In response to these reasons, the city has tried to increase affordable housing options in Knoxville.

Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office has an online list that outlines many of the affordable housing projects either completed, under construction or planned. So far, city officials said they had completed or approved 1,019 affordable housing units since 2017, with $4.6 million committed to building another 286.

