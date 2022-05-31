Advertisement

Officials provide parking advice ahead of Paul McCartney concert

Paul McCartney is coming to Knoxville Tuesday and authorities are planning for heavy traffic around the city.
In Paul McCartney’s return to touring, he selected 13 cities across the country in the “Got Back” tour.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beatles legend Paul McCartney is coming to Knoxville! It’s the first time the former-Beatle has played in Knoxville.

McCartney will bring his Got Back Tour to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 31. McCartney announced the return of the tour on Twitter. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” he said.

There are multiple parking locations set up for the concert.

UTPD shared that parking lots will open at 4 p.m. Officials recommended concert-goers be parked and at the gates at least 90 minutes before the 8 p.m. start of the concert.

Paul McCartney is coming to Knoxville Tuesday and authorities are planning for heavy traffic around the city.(UTK)

Ted Heineg with AC Entertainment said, “In my opinion this will be the greatest show to ever take place in Thompson-Boling’s 35-year history.”

For many, this announcement symbolizes live music being back in the forefront of Knoxville as other headline artists like Luke Bryan, Elton John, and Keith Urban are all expected to play at Thompson-Boling this year.

With COVID 19 concerns over the past two years, many shows have been halted in the traditional sense.

“The trend right now is very positive and right now artists are making plans, doing shows, and coming out here touring,” said Heineg.

As far as why McCartney chose Knoxville over other major nearby cities like Atlanta, Nashville, or Charlotte, Heineg offers perspective.

“Paul McCartney wanted to play a city he’s never played before and he picked Knoxville because the live music scene is so vibrant and he wanted to be a part of it,” said Heineg.

