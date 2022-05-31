Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of spending hundreds on stolen credit card

The man visited several locations and spent money, according to police officials.
The pictured suspect reportedly spent hundred of dollars on a stolen credit card.
The pictured suspect reportedly spent hundred of dollars on a stolen credit card.(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a man accused of spending hundreds of dollars on a stolen credit card, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

On May 16, at 8:20 p.m., a man used a stolen credit card at Total Wine and More, located at 11370 Parkside Drive. He reportedly spent over $250 worth of products on the card.

He was also accused of using the credit card at “several other locations” in Knoxville and Lenoir City.

Those with information are asked to contact ETVCS online, by text at **TIPS, the P3 TIPS app or by calling 865-215-7165.

Do you recognize the person in these pictures? On May 16th at around 8:20 pm he used a stolen credit card at Total Wine...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

