Ryan Knauss’s name read for the first time at East Tenn. Veterans Memorial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The late Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, 23, who died in Afghanistan, was honored at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial on Monday.

His parents, Greg and Linnae Knauss, attended the dedication ceremony where Knauss’s name and 17 others were read to note they had all been etched into walls at the memorial.

Knauss’s name is on the “Other Conflicts” wall in the War on Afghanistan section. Though the 17 other names were added and read, none of those service members died in the past year.

“Memorial Day is a lot more personal to me this year, obviously. It always has been special to think of the freedoms we enjoy because of the sacrifice of so many others and now Ryan’s in that, in that group,” Ryan’s dad, Greg Knauss, said.

White roses were placed at the memorial when each name was read.

“His name is scattered in memorials everywhere and it’s very surreal. And I don’t mean that lighthearted it’s um. It’s just very, very different knowing him as my little boy and him growing to be a young man and soldier who served this country, it’s a very different feeling,” Greg said standing beside Linnae.

Greg said he and Linnae traveled to Fort Bragg last week for memorials and ceremonies there.

