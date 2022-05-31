Seven kayakers rescued on fast moving waters in Kodak

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Rescue team members said they’ve had a busy week, which means unfortunately there have been people in danger.

When they responded to a call of five kayakers in distress Monday afternoon, they shortly found that two more needed help as well. All seven of them were found off to the side of the French Broad River, according to first responders.

“They were hanging on to some trees and ended up floating off to the side,” said Mohamed Abbas with Knox County Rescue.

Douglas Dam was producing nearly 20,000 gallons of water per hour according to the TVA’s website, which means the water was moving fast according to Abbas.

Abbas said that when water is faster, that’s when it’s easier to get into dangerous situations and you should avoid the faster moving shallow water if possible.

“Wherever the water is deepest it’s usually the slowest right, so over by Concord Marina, it’s the same water, it’s the same river flowing, it’s just the water will be moving a lot slower over there than it is here,” said Abbas. He added that it’s especially valuable information for anyone picking up a hobby like kayaking for the first time.

All seven of the people rescued from the French Broad River Monday afternoon were all okay and didn’t need medical attention.

Along with being unharmed, Abbas said they all had lifejackets on which he said was vital for the rescue being successful and not ending with any injuries.

This is now the eighth water rescue that Knox County Rescue was called to this weekend, according to Abbas.

