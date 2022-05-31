Advertisement

Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self

The shooting remains under investigations by Roane County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Roane County Sheriff's Office
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized after his wife shot him and then killed herself Monday, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

In regards to a shooting, on May 30, Roane County deputies responded to 210 Jones Road in Rockwood at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials learned that a man, identified as Robert Chandler, 58, had been shot in the abdomen and transported to the Roane Medical Center in a private vehicle, a report said. Afterward, he was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they determined that his wife, Betty Jo Chandler, was the suspect in the shooting. She was found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a release.

An investigation remains underway by the RCSO.

