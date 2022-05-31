‘Shine Girl’ opens featuring Parton family moonshine

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Moonshine runs deep in the hills of Sevier County. Now, the Parton family is getting in on the business.

Shine Girl is owned and operated by Danielle Parton. Yes, she’s related to Dolly. She’s her niece and has brought out her spin on the Parton family moonshine her Papaw used to sell for some extra money.

She’s put a twist on the flavors with everything from red velvet to a rose’ or just traditional flavored moonshine with her own twist of honey, sugar or molasses instead of corn.

Parton is a military veteran and one of a few female pilots for a major airline. Now she’s trying her hand at being one of a few women in the moonshine business.

“I thought somebody should make my papaw Parton’s recipe. I got to thinking about it and I don’t actually have his recipe, I have a lot more lore and family tales than I have reality when it comes to what was actually done. So I started researching how to do it and like any normal person I ordered a still off Amazon,” said Parton.

Danielle Parton is the creator of "Shine Girl" moonshine in Sevierville with the help of her uncle Dale. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

She said she started tinkering with ideas and the information that had been passed down through generations to find the unique flavors you’ll find at Shine Girl.

When she’s not piloting a plane or serving our country in military service, she plans to be in Sevierville talking with guests about those family tales.

“When I decided to try my hand at making shine, I decided I wanted to include what my ancestors did but also put my own twist on things. I love using honey, sugar, or molasses instead of corn and in addition to corn. Thankfully, I stumbled on a delicious recipe that Shine Girl drinkers will enjoy,” she said.

Shine Girl is located at 1610 Jenkins Rd, Sevierville, TN 37876. There you can stop in and have a cocktail with the Shine Girl moonshine.

Danielle Parton has taken the Parton family moonshine recipe and created her own line of unique flavors. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

