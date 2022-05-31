Staying steamy before cold front brings back mild temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy weather continues Wednesday before a cold front knocks down temperatures with some rain and storms Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear, with stray fog again. We’ll be around 67 degrees, a stray light shower is possible around Northeast Tennessee where a few clouds pass by in this muggy air.

Wednesday could be our next 90-degree day of the year, with another 10% chance of storms, but most stay dry with sunshine and heat.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is quiet and toasty to start. Rain is moving in during the afternoon to evening, with about a quarter to half an inch. Friday morning has a few pre-dawn showers and most of those are well to the east up in the mountains. There’s still a lid of clouds through at least the early afternoon Friday.

Rainfall from our next cold front (WVLT)

We’ll go from the upper 80s to lower 80s from Thursday to Friday. Temperatures are “normal” for this time of year heading into the weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is looking dry with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday. We’ll keep heating back up early next week, with spotty rain chances building to the next cold front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

