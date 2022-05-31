Steamy with stray pop-ups, until the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is cranked up to around 90 degrees, but the humidity helps to create a stray pop-up downpour or storm. A late week cold front brings us better rain chances, and knocks temperatures back to “normal”.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with stray fog. It’s a muggy morning, so we’re only cooling to the mid to upper 60s.

It’s a steamy day, with the heat and humidity dominating. It’s a mostly sunny day again, but a few clouds feed off that humidity, creating a stray downpour or storm, but only a 10% coverage of our area. These look to develop in the Smokies and potentially slide down to the foothills and Valley.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with stray fog again. We’ll be around 67 degrees, a stray light shower is possible around Northeast Tennessee where a few clouds pass by in this muggy air.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday could be our next 90 degree day of the year, with another 10% chance of storms, but most stay dry with sunshine and heat.

Thursday is quiet and toasty to start. Rain is here for most by day’s end. As of now, the rain trends under half an inch. Friday morning has a few pre-dawn showers and most of those are well to the east up in the mountains. There’s still a lid of clouds through at least the early afternoon Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is looking dry with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. We’ll keep heating back up early next week, with spotty rain chances building to the next cold front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

