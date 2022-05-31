Advertisement

Tennessee fugitive arrested at U.S. border


Man wanted for murder
Man wanted for murder(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police confirmed that a man wanted for murder in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday.

MNPD said on Twitter that Darwin Perez-Castellanos, 25, was arrested by United States Border Patrol. He is now in custody in Eagle Pass, TX.

Perez-Castellanos is wanted for the Christmas 2021 murder of Edil Hernandez, 22, in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike, according to MNPD.

Border Patrol detained Perez-Castellanos when he attempted to cross into the country and realized he was wanted for murder in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille Boyd, 32, of Knoxville.
Police: Man attempts to steal purse from Waffle House, punches woman in face
Frontier has arrived, and ORNL is preparing for science on Day One
World’s fastest supercomputer sits in East Tennessee
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
The pictured suspect reportedly spent hundred of dollars on a stolen credit card.
Police searching for man accused of spending hundreds on stolen credit card
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
Man accused of driving van with missing man’s body inside indicted

Latest News

KARM to host Dragon Boat Festival this weekend
Seventy percent of these homesites have been identified, but more remain.
Smokies officials seek help identifying historic homesites
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Events for you and the family to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of June
The pictured suspect is wanted by Knoxville Police Department officials.
Knoxville police working to identify suspect who broke into 2 businesses