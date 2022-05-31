Tennessee fugitive arrested at U.S. border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police confirmed that a man wanted for murder in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday.

MNPD said on Twitter that Darwin Perez-Castellanos, 25, was arrested by United States Border Patrol. He is now in custody in Eagle Pass, TX.

Perez-Castellanos is wanted for the Christmas 2021 murder of Edil Hernandez, 22, in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike, according to MNPD.

Border Patrol detained Perez-Castellanos when he attempted to cross into the country and realized he was wanted for murder in the United States.

