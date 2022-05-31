Advertisement

Tennessee State Parks to host free guided hikes Saturday

Participants in the hikes are encouraged to share photos they take through social media with tags #TSP85 and #NationalTrailsDay.
Hiking along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia
Hiking along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia(WVIR)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of National Trails Day, free guided hikes will be offered at all 56 state parks in Tennessee this weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, state parks will offer a variety of ranger-led hikes, night hikes, history hikes or trail clean-up hikes for the event.

“With more than 1,300 miles of trails ranging from easy, paved trails to rugged backcountry trails to scenic waterways, we have something for everyone,” a spokesperson said.

The announcement comes as National Trails Day celebrates its 30th anniversary and Tennessee State Parks celebrate their 86th anniversary.

“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks, especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”

Some parks will hose special post-hike celebrations, according to a spokesperson. Participants in the hikes are encouraged to share photos they take through social media with tags #TSP85 and #NationalTrailsDay.

A full schedule of the events can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1
Money and drugs were found during the stop, officials said.
Sheriff: Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Sweetwater
Frontier has arrived, and ORNL is preparing for science on Day One
World’s fastest supercomputer sits in East Tennessee
On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Crews are responding to a water rescue at Cruze Landing in Kodak, according to officials with...
Knox County Rescue respond to kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing

Latest News

The incident was caught on video, according to police officials.
Police: Man attempts to steal purse from Waffle House, punches woman in face
The man visited several locations and spent money, according to police officials.
Police searching for man accused of spending hundreds on stolen credit card
Shaquille Boyd, 32, of Knoxville.
Police: Man attempts to steal purse from Waffle House, punches woman in face
The pictured suspect reportedly spent hundred of dollars on a stolen credit card.
Police searching for man accused of spending hundreds on stolen credit card
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self