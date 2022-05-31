Advertisement

WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train

Released video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks. (SOURCE: METROLINX)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three teenagers came within feet from being run over by a speeding train in Canada.

Transit officials posted a video of an incident in Toronto earlier this month.

It shows the train approaching a bridge, when suddenly the teens appear on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping the train on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way with just moments to spare.

The “Metrolink” transit agency says it posted the video to appeal to the teens’ parents and to show the dangers of walking on railway tracks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1
Money and drugs were found during the stop, officials said.
Sheriff: Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Sweetwater
Frontier has arrived, and ORNL is preparing for science on Day One
World’s fastest supercomputer sits in East Tennessee
On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Crews are responding to a water rescue at Cruze Landing in Kodak, according to officials with...
Knox County Rescue respond to kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing

Latest News

Shine Girl held a grand opening in Sevierville.
‘Shine Girl’ opens featuring Parton family moonshine
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
Cool down on the way
Staying steamy before cold front brings back mild temperatures
Despite stabilization in Tennessee gas prices, AAA warns prices may increase after the Memorial...
Will gas prices rise again in Tennessee? AAA warns of ‘calm before the storm’