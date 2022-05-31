Where are all the lifeguards? How a shortage is keeping pools closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A national shortage is forcing sites like the Karns Pool to close unexpectedly. The five-decade old pool was set to have its re-grand opening to show off its $200,000 remolded site this week but announced it can’t because there’s not enough lifeguards to work.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages one to 14. Knoxville’s Aquatic Specialist Randy Love said drownings have only gone up during COVID.

“People went to open water sources and drowning raters grew over the last two years to the tune to between 100-200% in some numbers and some agencies reported an even higher number,” Love said.

A big issue is mixed with not enough people know how to swim. To make matters worse, there’s a national lifeguard shortage.

The industry was already starting to lose young folks to more money making and lower skilled jobs, but the pandemic exacerbated a turnover.

“For a kid making 10 bucks to 12 bucks an hour, and these folks are first responders, but they are the bridge, said Love. “For kids that engage in it and learn, normally kids stay four to six years if they enjoy it.”

According to the American Lifeguard Association, around a third to nearly half the nation’s more than 300,000 pools will likely close or cut hours unless they get more workers. The city offers incentives hard to come by elsewhere.

“We recruit lifeguards and immediately turn them into our safety instructors if we can. All the training we offer is free. We grow our staff. We build lifeguard instructors, water safety instructors, wilderness first aid instructors out of our life guarding base for kids that want to stay,” Love said.

The Karns Pool is looking for more lifeguards but is expected to open sometime this weekend. Pay starts at $9.50 an hour. Inskip Pool is temporarily closed until Friday due to lifeguard training while Ed Cothren pool will reopen Thursday after minor repairs.

