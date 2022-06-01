Advertisement

$10 million lottery winner sentenced to life in prison for murder

Former lottery winner convicted of murder
By WECT Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man who won $10 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket in 2017 was convicted of first-degree murder.

WECT reports Michael Hill, 54, was taken into custody in November 2020 after investigators said he shot Keonna Graham in the back of the head while she was lying in a hotel room bed in Shallotte.

Graham was reported missing by her mother, and her body was found after investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel that showed Hill was the only individual in the room with her.

Detectives said Hill confessed to murdering Graham after they found texts from other men while they were staying at the hotel. Hill said he and Graham were in a romantic relationship for a year and a half after he won his lottery ticket.

After the jury deliberated for an hour, Hill was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge and a concurrent 22 to 36 months for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille Boyd, 32, of Knoxville.
Police: Man attempts to steal purse from Waffle House, punches woman in face
Frontier has arrived, and ORNL is preparing for science on Day One
World’s fastest supercomputer sits in East Tennessee
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
The pictured suspect reportedly spent hundred of dollars on a stolen credit card.
Police searching for man accused of spending hundreds on stolen credit card
Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville.
Man accused of driving van with missing man’s body inside indicted

Latest News

Synchronous Firefly Viewing
What you need to know if you plan on seeing fireflies
The Community Center is on a membership system. Customers can purchase a membership that is...
Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool closed
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
Rain and storms with Thursday's cold front
Scattered rain and storms arrive Thursday evening with our next cold front
Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband