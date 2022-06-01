Business needs your help finding ‘Ryan Knauss’ inscribed bracelet’s owner

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As many looked to find a nearby body of water to enjoy on Memorial Day, a 14-year-old in Oak Ridge stumbled upon something that seemed to hold a lot of value to someone.

A black bracelet with ‘Ryan Knauss’ inscribed on it, along with his birthday, day he died, the unit he served with and a message that said “Rest Easy Brotha.”

“It was under the water in the sand I accidentally stepped on it.” said 14 year old Chloe Smith who found the bracelet in the beach area of the Clark Center Park Monday afternoon. Smith knew right away it was important and gave it to her parents who work at SET Guns and Range in Oak Ridge.

They put out a Facebook post asking for help to find the owner of the bracelet to return it to them, but haven’t had any luck.

If you know who the bracelet belongs to, you are encouraged to reach out to the store in Oak Ridge.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.