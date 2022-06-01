Events for you and the family to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of exciting events happening around East Tennessee this weekend!

Thursday, June 2nd:

Zoo After Hours is back! Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you and the family can enjoy extended hours at Zoo Knoxville. These evenings are free for annual pass members or you can purchase a general admission ticket. The splash pad will be open along with the carousel and train. Each month will feature a special menu and local draft beer.

Friday, June 3rd:

Dolly Fest kicks off this weekend! Dress in your Dolly-best for a weekend full of art, music, history, food, and fun! It kicks off Friday with a special Dolly-themed First Friday. You can go to the Old City and explore retail shops, galleries, and restaurants that will be offering Dolly-themed activities.

The Tony award-winning musical Hairspray is coming to the Tennessee Theatre! The first show is Friday at 8 p.m. with four more shows throughout the weekend - Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. You don’t want to miss this funny and warm-hearted musical comedy!

Saturday, June 4th:

Saturday is Dolly Fest Main Stage Live! It’s from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on State Street between Jackson Avenue and Summit Hill Drive. Make sure to wear your dancing shoes!

Knoxville’s Largest Kids’ Party is Saturday at World’s Fair Park. It’s an event for families to kick off the start of summer. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy the day with food trucks, shows, waterslides, bubbles, and much more! A portion of the proceeds will benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Sunday, June 5th:

Sunday is the special edition Dolly Market. Go check out 30 local artists and crafters. It’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West Jackson Avenue between South Central and the ramp.

