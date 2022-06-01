Great Smoky Mountains Nation Park veterans to be honored in week-long event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation will hold the “Honor Our Great Smoky Mountain Veterans Day” event at the Townsend Heritage Center this month. The event will kick-start a week-long celebration honoring those that served.

“Honor Our Great Smoky Mountain Veterans Day” will especially highlight veterans buried in the park. There are 229 known veteran gravesites in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in over 64 sites, Veterans Heritage Site Foundation representatives said, including two Revolutionary War veterans: Henry Bohannan and William Hamby. The event will also recognize 14 Korean War veterans that were buried in the park.

WVLT’s own Amanda Hara will host “Honor Our Great Smoky Mountain Veterans Day.” Sons of the American Revolutionary War, the Appalachian DAR District, American Legion Post 104, and other groups will be helping with the event. Townsend Mayor Michael Talley is also set to present a proclamation for the day, with more speakers being finalized.

Women Veterans as Quilts of Valor will also present quilts to four women veterans.

“Honor Our Great Smoky Mountain Veterans Day” is only the beginning, though. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is also hosting “Women Veterans Week,” which will include a host of events. See below for the foundation’s descriptions:

Sunday, June 12

Women Veterans Day Hike

127 Cosby Entrance Road, Cosby, TN

Meet-up with Marilyn Childress at the Cosby Campground Picnic Pavilion at 8 a.m. We will hike to Ella Costner’s grave. She is the only Woman Veteran in the GSMNP. This is a one-mile round trip, but for those who would like to do a longer trail, we will hike to the overlook on the Lower Cammerer Trail. This trail is about a 3-mile round trip. Bring your own lunch, snacks and water for hiking. There will be water at the picnic area too.

Cost: FREE

Sign-up: email marilyn.childress@veteransheritagesite.org.

Monday, June 13

Painting with a Twist

2415 Callahan Drive, Knoxville, TN

A fun art studio for anyone! Use acrylic paints on 12″ x 12″ canvas in a class, which begins at 6:30 p.m., that teaches you step-by-step through a painting. Most guests have no painting experience and all of them have great success! BYOB and snacks as the studio doesn’t have a liquor license.

Cost: $28.00

Sign-up: Sign up here by June 10.

Tuesday, June 14

“Fancy” Luncheon

Apple Cake Tea Room

11312 Station W Drive, Knoxville, TN

Dress-up for a fancy private luncheon/tea party that begins at 11:00 a.m.Enjoy lunch with the gals in a private dining area at Apple Cake Tea Room! Your choice of lunch will cost $24 and includes your beverage and the tip. If you have a fancy hat, wear it just for fun!!!

Cost: $24.00

Sign-up: Email tnjunebug@gmail.com with APPLE CAKE as the subject line by June 10.

Wednesday, June 15

BOWLING!

Strike & Spare

3315 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN

Discounted group bowling package includes 4 games and free shoe rental! Concessions are not included. Pay Jessica when you arrive at the event, which starts at 1:00 p.m.

Cost: $15.00

Sign-up: Email tnjunebug@gmail.com with BOWLING as the subject by June 10.

Thursday, June 16

Sunset Picnic and Lake Swimming

IJAMS Meads Quarry Lake (Not the Nature Center!)

3526 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN

Bring your own drink and your favorite picnic dish with a serving utensil; if you plan to swim, bring your swim gear! Paper plates, napkins, and utensils will be supplied. Family members are welcome to the picnic, which begins at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Sign-up: Email tnjunebug@gmail.com with PICNIC in the subject line by June 10.

Friday, June 17

Pool & Pizza Party

7700 Castlecomb Rd, Powell, TN

Little Caesars Pizza, Swimming and Socializing at the pool. Bring your own drink and any other snacks or foods you may want with your pizza. If you have a camp chair, you might need it depending on how many show up... Kiddos and spouses are welcome! Enjoy Little Caesars by the pool, starting at 4:00 p.m. Kids and adult family members are welcome! BYOB.

Cost: $5.00

Sign-up: Email tnjunebug@gmail.com with POOL in the subject line by June 10.

Saturday, June 18

White Water Rafting

Rafting in the Smokies Inc.

3555 Hartford Rd, Hartford, TN

Meet at “Rafting in the Smokies” at 11 a.m. at the Picnic Pavilion. Bring your lunch and then we will go down the Pigeon River starting at 1 p.m. Easy going class 3 and 4 rapids, great fun for beginners and experienced rafters alike! Pay VHSF $38.00 online using the red donate button!

