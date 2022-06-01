KARM to host Dragon Boat Festival this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th Annual KARM Dragon Boat Festival is expected to attract thousands this weekend. The event will take place on Saturday, June 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Cove at Concord Park, located at 11808 South Northshore Drive.

Attendees will be able to enjoy high-intensity dragon boat races, children’s activities, music and food. During the event, teams of 20 paddlers will race 41-foot Hong Kong style boats across the water.

The festival has become one of Knox Area Rescue Ministries’ largest fundraisers, with paddlers raising funds to help the organization provide food, shelter, care and life-changing programs for those struggling with homelessness in East Tennessee. This year, officials said they hope to reach $200,000.

“While the Dragon Boat Festival does help KARM take care of our neighbors struggling with homelessness, it also brings together corporate, church, civic and community teams for a fun, action-packed, team-building day on and off the water,” said Mark Roberts, KARM’s Director of Community Engagement.

Roberts also said teams would compete for various awards, including fastest race times, largest fundraisers, best team tent, best team T-shirt, best drummer costume and more.

