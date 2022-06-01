Advertisement

Knoxville police working to identify suspect who broke into 2 businesses

The suspect broke into the businesses on May 25 and 26.
The pictured suspect is wanted by Knoxville Police Department officials.
The pictured suspect is wanted by Knoxville Police Department officials.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are working to identify a suspect who broke into two Knoxville businesses in May, according to a social post.

The individual reportedly broke into the Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus, located at 621 Lamar Street, and Yee-Haw Brewing, located at 745 North Broadway, overnight between May 25 and 26.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online, by text at **TIPS, the P3 TIPS app or by calling 865-215-7165.

