Knoxville police working to identify suspect who broke into 2 businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are working to identify a suspect who broke into two Knoxville businesses in May, according to a social post.

The individual reportedly broke into the Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus, located at 621 Lamar Street, and Yee-Haw Brewing, located at 745 North Broadway, overnight between May 25 and 26.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online, by text at **TIPS, the P3 TIPS app or by calling 865-215-7165.

