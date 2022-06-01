Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool closed

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you planned to take a dip in the community pool in Pigeon Forge you will need to double check the hours.

The Community Center Pool is closed this week. The director of the community center said he simply does not have enough lifeguards to open.

Normally the pool, slides and splash pads would open on Memorial Day and stay open daily all summer. Right now they only have five lifeguards, but need 14 to operate daily.

“We usually open up memorial day weekend, so we were open this past weekend. Our typical hours are 11- 6 during the week but unfortunately we just don’t have the staff to be able to open this week,” said Jacob Cave, with the Pigeon Forge Community Center. “We feel like we have one of the better pools in the county, we’ve got the two big water slides, the big splash pad, we’re really hopeful to find more of these lifeguards out here. We want to be open we want to serve the community.”

He’s hopeful to get more applicants in the near future but for now the hours will be limited to weekends.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Sevierville, their pool is open for normal summer hours and they have enough lifeguards to open.

Pigeon Forge has the lifeguard jobs posted on the city’s website: http://cityofpigeonforge.com/current_jobs.aspx

The Community Center is on a membership system. Customers can purchase a membership that is good for one year from the date of purchase. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

