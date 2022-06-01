Scattered rain and storms arrive Thursday evening with our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue Thursday with rain and storms arriving with our next cold front. That front will knock temperatures back to “normal” and bring down the humidity!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds start moving in tonight, with a partly cloudy view and a stuffy low of 69 degrees. A stray shower is possible overnight.

Thursday starts out steamy, with spotty rain. Rain and storms are slowly developing, then moving in. So we’ll have a 40% coverage in the mid-afternoon, with a high of 88 degrees, then a 60% coverage in the evening. This means not everyone gets the rain you may want, with a broken line of rain and storms from this cold front. Where it rains, it brings about a quarter to half an inch, with isolated higher amounts.

Future rainfall Thursday to Friday morning (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday morning has a few pre-dawn showers, with clouds in the morning exiting for more afternoon sunshine and a mild high of 80 degrees. The humidity drops off too, so the low by Saturday morning will be cooler at 57 degrees. Saturday is also seasonable, with a mostly sunny view and a high of 82 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is looking mostly dry with a stray pop-up possible in the mountains Sunday, as the humidity slowly climbs back up. We’ll also heat back up to the mid-80s Sunday before a few storms develop Tuesday and the next cold front moves in mid-week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

