Smokies officials seek help identifying historic homesites

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have asked for assistance with identifying and documenting former homesite locations in the park, according to a release.

Research efforts from Volunteer Frank March and Archeologist Allison Harvey have begun, including both workers to document locations associated with historical records.

March and Park Archivist Mike Aday will host a meeting, open to the public, at the Blount County Library on Saturday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and add copies of their own historical records to the collection.

“In order to gather as much information as possible we are reaching out to the local community to see if we can get old photos and information which may help with the project,” said March.

There are around 2,400 former homesites that can be found in the park, officials estimate. A release stated that about 70 percent of the homesites had been identified but more remain.

“Records associated with the purchase of approximately 1,200 farms between 1920 and 1940 for the creation of the park are preserved in the park’s Collections Preservation Center,” a spokesperson said. “However, the history of European habitation in the park dates to the 1790s and many of these pre-20th century homesites are not documented.”

Attendees to the meeting are encouraged to bring historic photos of old homesites, hand-drawn maps, or other documents that will assist in identification.

Officials will scan the materials and provide digital copies and original documents back to the owner.

Those with questions or seeking additional information can contact Michael Aday at 865-448-2247 or Michael_aday@partner.nps.gov.

