Three empty chairs at graduation honor killed Austin-East Magnet students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 150 students received their diplomas from Austin-East Magnet High School Wednesday morning. Some seats sat empty during the ceremony to honor John John Mathis, Stanley Freemen Jr. and Anthony Thompson Jr. All three were shot and killed months before walking across the stage. They were three of six A-E students killed in a seven months span last year.

Wednesday’s graduates showed how they weren’t defeated by grief, a pandemic or even vandalism to school property. Instead, tragedies transformed them into overnight activists, leaders and scholars.

“Everybody can’t be a roadrunner, but that’s okay. We heard it is a unique mascot, but it is for a unique school that represents unique kids,” Principal Tammi Campbell said.

Last year, Knoxville Police killed an armed Anthony Thompson Jr. inside the high school, which sparked weeks of protests. His family and friends attended the graduation in his honor.

Ant wasn’t a bad person. He loved all of us and he would have the biggest smile on his face right now to be here with all of us,” said Kenlei Campbell, a childhood friend. “I have ‘we did it, Ant’ on the bottom of my heels, so he’ll be walking across the stage with me today.”

Each student’s family received a posthumous diploma along with graduation regalia.

The graduating class earned more than $3 million worth of scholarships and awards.

