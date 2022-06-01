Advertisement

VFL baseball player hosting COVID long hauler wellness walk

As part of a partnership with the Team COVID Long Haulers foundation, the disABILITY Resource Center has begun hosting monthly COVID long-hauler meetings in their facility.
Travis Exum(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee pitcher Travis Exum - who contracted COVID while working as a travel nurse in January 2021 - still struggles with symptoms of long COVID. While Exum struggled to physically regain his strength, he also felt a strain mentally and emotionally. He found there wasn’t much research on the symptoms of long COVID and were even fewer people talking about their experiences.

So Exum started the Team COVID Long Haulers Foundation to share Exum’s story while raising awareness of what the virus can do to those infected. Recently, the foundation teamed up with the disABILITY Resource Center which provides services, support and advocacy for people with disabilities to help them participate in their communities.

“It’s just a way for us to spread awareness and to show that people who are going through the effects of post-COVID alone. We’re there to be of service and support in any way that we can,” said DRC social support specialist Ciarra Teasley.

As part of the partnership, the DRC has begun hosting monthly COVID long-hauler meetings in their facility. Team COVID Long Haulers and the DRC are hosting a wellness walk beginning on Saturday, June 4th at 10 a.m. at Volunteer Landing.

