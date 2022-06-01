Water problems in Middle Tennessee: ‘It is like you fell into a swamp’

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Robertson County are angry and disgusted after sewage water got into the clean water they use to drink, bathe, and do dishes.

According to the White House Utility District, it was all due to the City of Ridgetop improperly connecting pipes. Residents said they wanted answers on how something like this could happen.

“It is like you fell into a swamp,” resident Rob Royster said. “It is like swamp water.”

Royster said he was disgusted after he had been bathing in sewage water for possibly a month.

“You just felt dirty even after a shower and itchy,” Royster said. “I just wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Royster lives in Ridgetop. He and his wife noticed their water started smelling weird back in April.

“It was cloudy,” Royster said. “It was like a white-ish gray.”

The City of Ridgetop’s sewage department improperly connected a residential sewage line to a water line, meaning that waste was getting pumped into peoples’ drinking water. Royster believes the mix-up happened at a house near him that is newly built.

After receiving several complaints, the White House Utility District said it fixed the problem this weekend. However, some neighbors said they are ill with headaches and diarrhea from drinking the contaminated water.

“Just the thought of it is just gross, really,” resident Abbey Webb said. “How could someone do something like that?”

The White House Utility District said it is still trying to get the city to tell them exactly when this happened and how. News 4 took those questions to the town. We reached out to the mayor, vice mayor, Aldermans, and sewage department but received no response.

“Just knowing that I can’t trust a local utility in 2022,” Royster said. “Personally, I want assurances that it is not going to happen again.”

Royster said he has been in touch with a lawyer and is soon holding a town hall with impacted residents to determine their next steps.

