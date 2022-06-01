What you need to know if you plan on seeing fireflies

ELKMONT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of thousands of people want to see a very special breed of fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The largest concentration of this special breed, Photinus Carolinus, is in the Elkmont area. The managed event by the park starts on Friday.

Of the more than 30,000 people who applied to see this event, only 800 parking passes were awarded. The National Park Service says while there are other areas in the park, they want you to follow the same rules.

“If you look in other areas in this region, about the same elevation and the same, you know, forest type is the Elkmont area and when you find that spot, you know keep it to yourself keep it quiet because it becomes popular really quickly and I doubt if you have enough parking,” said Dana Soehn with Great Smoky Mountains. “There’s not enough space in Elkmont for anybody without a pass to park up there. So around four o’clock we block all access, and then we make sure that those spaces are clear.”

The main thing is not to walk off the trail. The female fireflies are on the ground- walking on them could kill them, and remember- no lights. It impacts their natural mating process.

“They are trying to find each other and that’s how they do it is with that flashing behavior and so your flashlight can disrupt their main display,” said Soehn. “Stay on durable surfaces, particularly for the synchronous fireflies. The females are stationary right on the forest floor so if you are walking around in the forest floor, then you could be harming those fireflies.”

The park’s firefly expert, Becky Nichols, has studied the fireflies for years and comes up with the yearly projection on when they’ll emerge.

“We have to look at projected temperatures, and sometimes those are a little bit off, it’s not a perfect science, but we do get generally in the right timeframe,” said Nichols.

The park service says this new way to manage the event is safer for the public. If a storm approaches you can safely go back to your vehicle and not be stuck out in the elements waiting for a trolley.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host the annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity at Elkmont beginning Friday, June 3 through Friday, June 10.

