Advertisement

39 Knoxville artists to receive nearly $100K Bailey Opportunity grants

The grants are to provide training and technical support to individual artists and small arts organizations.
Brian Melton, a 2023 Bailey Opportunity Grant recipient, carved this bust of Coach Pat Summit...
Brian Melton, a 2023 Bailey Opportunity Grant recipient, carved this bust of Coach Pat Summit from wood.(Brian Melton | Arts and Culture Alliance)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Arts and Culture Alliance (ACA) announced on Thursday that 39 artists and small arts organizations will receive Ann and Steve Bailey Opportunity Grants in a near $100,000 investment into local arts.

The artists and organizations work in a wide variety of media from traditional art to performing arts. The projects and programs awarded will take place from July 1 to June 30 of 2023.

“One of the most exciting things for me at this point is to see how Bailey artists and organizations have grown and flourished as a result of their award projects,” said Liza Zenni, Executive Director of the Arts & Culture Alliance.

34 individual artists will receive a total of $81,369.09, and 5 organizations will be awarded $11,458.00.

The goal of these grants is to support the creative community in Knoxville by increasing the city’s economy and the artists’ quality of life, according to a news release from the ACA.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has warned...
Knoxville police warn against ‘vigilante groups’ trying to catch child predators
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
The pictured suspect is wanted by Knoxville Police Department officials.
Knoxville police working to identify suspect who broke into 2 businesses

Latest News

The CDC is reporting major increases in tick cases over the past few years.
How can you avoid ticks this summer?
The funding is to be dedicated to pave walkways to and from historic buildings in East...
Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center gets $175K to make historic buildings ADA complaint
The free event will feature music for people of all ages to boogie.
Manhattan Project National Historical Park to host Tennis Court Dance
Victim identified in Maynardville shooting, TBI continues investigation