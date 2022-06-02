39 Knoxville artists to receive nearly $100K Bailey Opportunity grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Arts and Culture Alliance (ACA) announced on Thursday that 39 artists and small arts organizations will receive Ann and Steve Bailey Opportunity Grants in a near $100,000 investment into local arts.

The artists and organizations work in a wide variety of media from traditional art to performing arts. The projects and programs awarded will take place from July 1 to June 30 of 2023.

“One of the most exciting things for me at this point is to see how Bailey artists and organizations have grown and flourished as a result of their award projects,” said Liza Zenni, Executive Director of the Arts & Culture Alliance.

34 individual artists will receive a total of $81,369.09, and 5 organizations will be awarded $11,458.00.

The goal of these grants is to support the creative community in Knoxville by increasing the city’s economy and the artists’ quality of life, according to a news release from the ACA.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.