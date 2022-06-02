Advertisement

Couple that left baby monkeys in hot car at Soaky Mountain enter plea deal

Officers said that day had seen 87-degree temperatures, and the inside temperature had risen to 120-degrees in less than 30 minutes.
Rowdy the monkey
Rowdy the monkey(Gwen Ducre)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The couple that left two marmosets in a hot car while at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark, killing one of them, have entered a plea deal, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

David and Nova Brettell were charged with animal cruelty in June of 2021. According to a report from the Sevierville Police Department, officers responded to the park and found a nine-week-old monkey already dead inside the car. Another five-week-old monkey was distressed from “extreme interior vehicle heat.”

The couple entered a plea deal on May 27, and were fined $500 and had to forfeit the surviving marmoset. They were also banned from keeping animals for 10 years and will have to attend an animal treatment program. Lastly, the couple will also be placed under supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, the documents said.

The couple faced major backlash from the group “In Defense of Animals,” who petitioned a letter, signed by more than 12,000 people asking for the maximum sentencing for the couple, which was at least six years.

Officers said that day had seen 87-degree temperatures, and the inside temperature had risen to 120-degrees in less than 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has warned...
Knoxville police warn against ‘vigilante groups’ trying to catch child predators
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
The pictured suspect is wanted by Knoxville Police Department officials.
Knoxville police working to identify suspect who broke into 2 businesses

Latest News

The CDC is reporting major increases in tick cases over the past few years.
How can you avoid ticks this summer?
WATCH: Diver rescues KPD officer’s bracelet honoring fallen veteran brother
WATCH: Diver rescues KPD officer’s bracelet honoring fallen veteran brother
Jason Hopkins with Need-a-Diver spent his Memorial Day searching the bottom of Norris Lake for...
WATCH: Diver rescues KPD officer’s bracelet honoring fallen veteran brother
Baby formula on the shelves at Helping Mamas Knoxville
Tennessee ranks #1 in baby formula shortage, FDA lists solutions