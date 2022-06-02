Couple that left baby monkeys in hot car at Soaky Mountain enter plea deal

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The couple that left two marmosets in a hot car while at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark, killing one of them, have entered a plea deal, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

David and Nova Brettell were charged with animal cruelty in June of 2021. According to a report from the Sevierville Police Department, officers responded to the park and found a nine-week-old monkey already dead inside the car. Another five-week-old monkey was distressed from “extreme interior vehicle heat.”

The couple entered a plea deal on May 27, and were fined $500 and had to forfeit the surviving marmoset. They were also banned from keeping animals for 10 years and will have to attend an animal treatment program. Lastly, the couple will also be placed under supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, the documents said.

The couple faced major backlash from the group “In Defense of Animals,” who petitioned a letter, signed by more than 12,000 people asking for the maximum sentencing for the couple, which was at least six years.

Officers said that day had seen 87-degree temperatures, and the inside temperature had risen to 120-degrees in less than 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.