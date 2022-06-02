Advertisement

East Tennessee four-star General Carl Stiner dies at 85

General Stiner served as the second Commander in Chief of the United States Special Operations Command.
General Carl Stiner
General Carl Stiner(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette native and military icon General Carl Stiner died at age 85. Stiner was a four-star general and served as the second Commander in Chief of the United States Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Stiner was born in LaFollette on Sept. 7, 1936, according to the Campbell County Veteran Affairs Office. During his time serving, Stiner was involved in the capture of terrorists in the Achille Lauro hijacking and helped with all special operations activities during Operation Desert Storm, the office said.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann took to Twitter to address Stiner’s passing, saying he was heartbroken to hear the news.

Rep. Tim Burchett also released a statement, saying “hero just doesn’t quite cover it.”

Stiner also helped co-author the 2002 novel Shadow Warriors: Inside the Special Forces with Tom Clancy. He was also a recipient of the Freedom Foundation Award and the Distinguished Alumnus award from Tennessee Tech University, his alma mater. The Army ROTC offices at the university were renamed in his honor as the Carl W. Stiner Leadership Center.

