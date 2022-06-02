Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center gets $175K to make historic buildings ADA complaint

The funding is to be dedicated to pave walkways to and from historic buildings in East Tennessee to be ADA compliant.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center will receive $175,000 in state funding to pave walkways to and from historic buildings to ensure they are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Rep. Jerome Moon announced the state funding Thursday and said the funds will provide accessible walkways at the Tennessee Historical Village attraction which recreated 13 period-accurate historical buildings.

“I was proud to support the investment to further equality and accessibility to one of East Tennessee’s most popular attractions,” Moon said. “Ensuring all Tennesseans, especially those with disabilities, can visit and enjoy these sights is a great achievement.”

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is a museum dedicated to preserving and sharing Southern Appalachia’s diverse history.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

