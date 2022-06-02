Isolated storms to scattered downpours and gusty thunderstorms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue Thursday, with rain and storms arriving with our next cold front. That front will knock temperatures back to “normal” and bring down the humidity!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning some more clouds are moving in with isolated rain and storms. It’s a stuffy low of 69 degrees.

Rainfall potential from scattered batches of rain and storms. (WVLT)

Thursday starts out steamy, with spotty rain. Rain and storms are slowly developing, then moving in. So we’ll have a 40% coverage in the mid-afternoon, with a high of 88 degrees, then a 60% coverage in the evening. This means not everyone gets the rain you may want, with a broken line of rain and storms from this cold front. Where it rains, it brings about a quarter to half an inch, with isolated higher amounts. Gusty storms are possible, otherwise the area peaks at 20 mph gusts.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, after the scattered storms getting back to spotty rain, and a warm low of 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday’s morning clouds are gradually breaking up, for more afternoon sunshine and a mild high of 80 degrees. The humidity drops off too, so the low by Saturday morning will be cooler at 57 degrees. Saturday is also seasonable, with a mostly sunny view and a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday comes with scattered clouds and spotty rain and storms developing, as the humid increases along with the high. We’ll top out around 85 degrees. Rain and storms are spotty again Monday, with a high of 86 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few more storms develop Tuesday, with the next cold front bringing us a broken line yet again mid-week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.