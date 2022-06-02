Advertisement

Janitor corrals mountain lion in empty California classroom

A mountain lion made its way into a California high school and spent most of the day under a desk. (KGO, SAN MATEO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) - A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.

“The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said. “The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it.”

The male mountain lion, estimated to be 4 to 6 months old, spent most of the day under a desk...
The male mountain lion, estimated to be 4 to 6 months old, spent most of the day under a desk after it entered a Northern California high school.(Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, KGO via CNN)

Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds (18 kilos), appeared “lost and scared.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cat and sent it to the Oakland Zoo for examination.

The underweight male was estimated to be 4 to 6 months old and had a fractured tooth that will need to be extracted before the cat can be released back into the wild, KTVU-TV reported.

Pescadero is a small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has warned...
Knoxville Police warns against ‘vigilante groups’ trying to catch child predators
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
The pictured suspect is wanted by Knoxville Police Department officials.
Knoxville police working to identify suspect who broke into 2 businesses
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say

Latest News

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee brings military parade
The Turkish presidency’s Directorate of Communications said it launched a campaign “to promote...
No more Turkey: country in push to be known as ‘Türkiye’
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this broken line from a cold front that helps us back...
Isolated storms to scattered downpours and gusty thunderstorms today
Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the British throne.
World celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee