KCSO: Powell woman driving after using heroin hits two in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell woman driving without headlights on had used heroin when she crashed into two vehicles on East Emory Road Sunday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT.

Sharon Osborne, 51, said she used heroin five hours before leaving to go to a friend’s house, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Osborne did not have headlights on when her car veered into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a Prius before hitting a Volvo head-on, according to the report.

Osborne crawled out of her car and under a guard rail after the accident and was later found there by EMS, the report stated.

KCSO officials said Osborne could not perform sobriety tests because of her injuries. They also reportedly searched her vehicle and found a rubber tourniquet on the floorboard and needle caps.

Officials also noted Osborne’s car had “incorrect” plates on it.

Osborne was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with several injuries, according to the report.

Osborne was charged with first-offense DUI, vehicular assault, display of registration plates, drivers to exercise due care, driving on the right side of the road, improper use of vehicle registration and financial responsibility law.

