Knox County strip club closed as ‘public nuisance’

Knoxville Police Department officers have reportedly made 80 calls to The Ball.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A court order from Judge Steve Sword has closed The Ball, a Knox County strip club, following several criminal instances, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen.

Shootings, fights, homicide and other violent behavior were commonplace at the club, according to the release, which listed some cases in detail.

“On March 20, 2021, KPD officers responded to an assault call at The Ball. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an intoxicated patron who claimed he had been assaulted; however, after reviewing surveillance video, it was clear the impaired patron had fallen down the stairs,” one scenario reads.

Other instances were more dangerous. Knoxville Police Department officers reportedly responded to the club several times for violent offenses, including one involving second degree murder.

All in all, the release stated that KPD officers had made over 80 calls to The Ball, including the homicide. “In short, The Ball operates as a haven for criminal activity, is known in the area as such, and is a continued threat to this community,” the release said.

Allen’s office stated that the decision to close the club stems from a desire to protect the surrounding community. In the court documents outlining the closure, KPD officers said that they had interviewed several people that live near the club who said the crime taking place affects their lives personally.

