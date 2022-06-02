Knoxville native describes scary moments on burning Carnival cruise ship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the Carnival cruise ship Freedom was docked at Grand Turks, passengers saw an unnerving view of a massive fire and smoke filling the sky. While the more than 2,500 passengers got off safely, some haven’t forgotten the experience.

Shana Love is from Knoxville, and was on the fourth day of her cruise when she heard yelling in the hall saying “Fire! Fire!” and immediately went to see what was happening.

“My thought was that I’m either going to burn or drown,” said Love as her fears were heightened because she can’t swim.

Love was overcome with so much fear she said she fainted twice.

“Everybody was chaotic everybody was scared everybody was crying,” said Love.

All the passengers and crew members made it out safely while the ship was docked at Grand Turks. The ship was unable to set sail again due to the fire in the ship’s funnel that caused all of the flames and smoke. According to Love, Carnival offered her and others vouchers for money off on a return flight if they weren’t able to get on the ship that was set to arrive in two days. Love said she got on another ship the same day and was able to get home sooner, but doesn’t have any plans of going back soon.

“There was a passenger that said get ready for the Titanic so imagine my feelings after that. So yeah, I have a lot of feelings about cruise boats but I think for now I’m just going to stay on land.” said Love

