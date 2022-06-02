Advertisement

Man ingests “large quantity” of meth, Xanax during car chase

Jason Scearce was given Narcan and hospitalized following a chase, according to Jefferson City Police officials.
A wanted man, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered by Jefferson City Police Department...
A wanted man, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered by Jefferson City Police Department after a car chase
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rutledge man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from officers who later discovered he had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

Officers said they tried to stop a wanted man named Jason Scearce, 38, as he drove on Hillview Drive.

Scearce refused to stop for the officers, the release said. Officers followed him and reported Scearce threw a “white powdery substance” out the window of his car during the chase.

Police said Scearce eventually stopped on Cameron Road where officers then took him into custody. They also searched his vehicle and reported finding illegal drugs and paraphernalia inside the car.

Scearce had ingested a large quantity of methamphetamine and Xanax, the release stated. Officers called an ambulance and administered Narcan. When Scearce was released from the hospital, he was arrested.

Scearce was charged with driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and tampering with evidence.

