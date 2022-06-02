Advertisement

Manhattan Project National Historical Park to host Tennis Court Dance

The monthly dance will feature swing music and modern hits for all to enjoy.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting their monthly Tennis Court Dance on the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge on June 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature 1940′s WWII era dancing music to provide dancers of all ages the chance to boogie. The event will also feature more modern hits.

The dance is free to attend, and public parking is available along Broad Avenue near Kentucky Avenue and within the public parking in Jackson Square.

“Manhattan Project National Historical Park tells the story about the people, events, science, and engineering that led to the creation of the Atomic Bomb, which helped end WWII,” organizers said. “That story consists partly of a city that came to be known as Oak Ridge and over 75,000 people that lived within its limits.”

