New art exhibition on display in downtown Knoxville this weekend

Dogwood Arts Regional Art Exhibition opens this weekend at the Emporium Center. They’re offering free admission on Friday night.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts Regional Art Exhibition starts this weekend at the Emporium Center. They’re offering free admission on Friday night from 5 to 9.

The Regional Art Exhibition will be on display at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville from June 3 - 24. It features 45 artists from within 500 miles of Knoxville. The 2022 exhibition features works completed in the last two years–– including painting, mixed media, wood, photography, sculpture, ceramics, drawing and textiles.

The 45 artists included in the exhibition are: Debbie Alley, Griffin Allman, Nicholas Bell, Denice Bizot, Antuco Chicaiza, Morena Constantinou, Raven Cordy, Virginia Derryberry, Jim Dodson, Gregory Dorsey Jr., Vincent Drake, Haleigh Eicher, Erica Entrop, Benjamin Fox-McCord, Hilari Frederick, Carl Gombert, Travis Graves, Hannah Hancock, Briena Harmening, Joanna Henry, Kelly Hider, Kathy Holland, Brian Horais, Greg Howser, Charles Jones, Vickie Kallies Lee, Lauren Karnitz, Noah Lagle, Ashton Ludden, Allison Meriwether, Jake Miller, Michael Nichols, Leslie Nichols, Brent Oglesbee, Clay Palmer, Marcy Parks, Yvonne Petkus, Shawn Quilliams, Hanna Seggerman, Kathleen Slocum, Laurie Szilvagyi, Keith Thomson, David Underwood, Chase Williamson and Mandy Wilson.

If you want to check out the exhibit, The Emporium is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

