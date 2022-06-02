Patient, parent file class action complaint against East Tennessee Children’s Hospital following cyberattack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patient and their parent have filed a class action complaint against the hospital following a cyberattack that put patient information at risk earlier this year.

The cyberattack happened in March and affected around 422,531 ETCH patients, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. The attackers potentially had access to patient names, dates of birth, medical records, social security numbers and more, hospital officials said.

“While the investigation to determine the full scope of potentially affected information is ongoing and may vary by individual, the relevant ETCH systems may contain the following types of information at the time of the event: names, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license or state identification number, non-resident identification number, other demographic information, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, other personal health information, and usernames and passwords.”

The complaint hinges on two basic arguments: the value of the information lost and the implied contract between ETCH and its patients regarding private information. The documents first outlined that the plaintiffs, who hope to represent everyone affected by the attack, lost potentially thousands of dollars worth of information in the attack.

“American companies are estimated to have spent over $19 billion on acquiring personal data of consumers in 2018. It is so valuable to identity thieves that once [private information] has been disclosed, criminals often trade it on the “cyber black-market,” or the “dark web,” for many years,” the complaint states. It went on to say that a European study found that the “average total cost” of medical identity theft is about $20,000.

The argument also highlights an implied contract between the hospital and patients. The documents allege that ETCH officials enter an unspoken agreement with their patients to keep medical information safe, and by not doing so, broke that agreement. Plaintiff legal representatives also said that ETCH officials should have known how valuable medical information can be, and should have taken extra care to ensure it was not leaked.

If the case moves forward, the plaintiffs will represent everyone affected by the leak who chooses to join the case. If they win the case, the group will ask for payment for damages and attorney fees.

You can read the entire complaint here:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.