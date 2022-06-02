Advertisement

Patient, parent file class action complaint against East Tennessee Children’s Hospital following cyberattack

An ETCH patient and their parent have filed a class action complaint against the hospital following a cyberattack earlier this year.
Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.
Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patient and their parent have filed a class action complaint against the hospital following a cyberattack that put patient information at risk earlier this year.

The cyberattack happened in March and affected around 422,531 ETCH patients, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. The attackers potentially had access to patient names, dates of birth, medical records, social security numbers and more, hospital officials said.

“While the investigation to determine the full scope of potentially affected information is ongoing and may vary by individual, the relevant ETCH systems may contain the following types of information at the time of the event: names, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license or state identification number, non-resident identification number, other demographic information, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, other personal health information, and usernames and passwords.”

East Tennessee Children's Hospital

The complaint hinges on two basic arguments: the value of the information lost and the implied contract between ETCH and its patients regarding private information. The documents first outlined that the plaintiffs, who hope to represent everyone affected by the attack, lost potentially thousands of dollars worth of information in the attack.

“American companies are estimated to have spent over $19 billion on acquiring personal data of consumers in 2018. It is so valuable to identity thieves that once [private information] has been disclosed, criminals often trade it on the “cyber black-market,” or the “dark web,” for many years,” the complaint states. It went on to say that a European study found that the “average total cost” of medical identity theft is about $20,000.

The argument also highlights an implied contract between the hospital and patients. The documents allege that ETCH officials enter an unspoken agreement with their patients to keep medical information safe, and by not doing so, broke that agreement. Plaintiff legal representatives also said that ETCH officials should have known how valuable medical information can be, and should have taken extra care to ensure it was not leaked.

If the case moves forward, the plaintiffs will represent everyone affected by the leak who chooses to join the case. If they win the case, the group will ask for payment for damages and attorney fees.

You can read the entire complaint here:

show_temp (6) by WVLT News on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has warned...
Knoxville Police warns against ‘vigilante groups’ trying to catch child predators
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff: Rockwood wife shoots husband, kills self
The pictured suspect is wanted by Knoxville Police Department officials.
Knoxville police working to identify suspect who broke into 2 businesses
Man wanted for murder
Tennessee fugitive arrested at U.S. border

Latest News

The CDC is reporting major increases in tick cases over the past few years.
How can you avoid ticks this summer?
Tennessee beat Florida 8-5 Sunday to win the SEC Tournament Championship.
Tennessee baseball SEC Tournament Champions for first time in almost 30 years
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this broken line from a cold front that helps us back...
Isolated storms to scattered downpours and gusty thunderstorms today
"Rebels" name discussed over community meeting
West High School to keep ‘Rebels’ mascot