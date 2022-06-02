Stormy Thursday evening before a cooler & quieter weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are still rumbling across East Tennessee, though they started weakening at 4 o’clock. Much of the evening *should be* quieter but some storms returns well after dusk.

This cold front really knocks down our temperatures Friday and Saturday. Talk about great windows-open weather! A more active rain pattern rolls back in next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

From hail near Morristown, White Pine, and Talbott - even a lightning strike that knocked out the radar - we’ve have a decently busy afternoon of summery storms. If you had the big rains, it turned MUCH cooler. Hail was also reported in Sevier County, and there was some wind damage around Halls.

We should get a pretty substantial break Thursday evening BUT rain is not done. Showers will try to re-form along the actual cold front later this evening. Most of the showers and storms are done by midnight. Still, a couple other storms try to survive until dawn in the south Valley.

Fog is here for many, especially Hamblen, Cocke, and other nearby counties where it rained heavily. Friday is pretty nice and much cooler. There’s little humidity to speak of but there’s a fair amount of cloud-cover.

Friday night into early Saturday is a great chance to shut off the A/C and open the windows. This is the coolest morning in the extended forecast. Saturday is gorgeous, with some high clouds. We’re totally dry!

How about Sunday? There is more of those high clouds. We have just a small chance of late-day storms, mostly way up in the Smokies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week starts calm enough, with heat building on a partially cloud-covered Monday. Most are in the middle 80s by late afternoon Monday. There’s a small chance of storms in our eastern counties later Monday afternoon and evening.

Emerging from the Midwest, rain is back on an active two-day-long pattern. That’s Tuesday and into Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should dry out a little bit.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.