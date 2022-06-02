Advertisement

Union County Sheriff, TBI investigating deadly shooting

Upon arrival, deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.
(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the office.

Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies reportedly responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment.

Officials have not released more information at this time.

