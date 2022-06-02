Union County Sheriff, TBI investigating deadly shooting

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the office.

Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies reportedly responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment.

Officials have not released more information at this time.

