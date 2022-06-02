Victim identified in Maynardville shooting, TBI continues investigation
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the office.
Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies reportedly responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds.
The female victim, 62-year-old Susan Griffen Gorbet was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Officials have not released more information at this time.
