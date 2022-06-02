Advertisement

Victim identified in Maynardville shooting, TBI continues investigation

Upon arrival, deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.
Union County Sheriff, TBI investigating deadly shooting
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the office.

Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies reportedly responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The female victim, 62-year-old Susan Griffen Gorbet was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials have not released more information at this time.

