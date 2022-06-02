Advertisement

WATCH: Diver rescues KPD officer’s bracelet honoring fallen veteran brother

Jason Hopkins with Need-a-Diver spent his Memorial Day searching the bottom of Norris Lake for a special artifact.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jason Hopkins with Need-a-Diver, spent his Memorial Day searching the bottom of Norris Lake for a special artifact, a bracelet belonging to a Knoxville Police Department officer given to him after his brother, a six-tour veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away in 2019.

Hopkins captured the whole story in a Facebook post. Officer Matt Lawson and some friends spent the holiday on a houseboat on the lake when he noticed that something precious was missing: a bracelet given to him by a fellow officer. The bracelet was inscribed with the name Alexander Scott Lawson, the name of his brother.

“The bracelet had NEVER been off of Matt’s wrist for anything,” Hopkins’ post reads. The bracelet had popped off as Lawson jumped into the lake, so his friends asked Hopkins for help.

Free of charge, Hopkins spent his day scouring the bottom of the lake for the bracelet, finding it and returning it to its rightful owner. Hopkins told WVLT News that he didn’t charge for the service, instead choosing to help serve on a day dedicated to honoring those who gave all serving.

“Thank you to all of our Veterans who are fighting, those who fought for me and me and my family and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and didn’t make it back home to their family,” Hopkins said.

