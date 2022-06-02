West High School to keep ‘Rebels’ mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - West High School will be keeping its “rebels” mascot following several community meetings questioning a possible change.

The mascot, established in 1951, was originally a reference to confederate soldiers. Since its inception, the school has moved away from confederate imagery, but the name has stayed the same. Even so, the mascot came under fire last year when school officials received a petition asking to change it.

Dr. Ashley Speas, West’s principal, sent a note to parents Wednesday announcing the lack of change, saying the decision followed two community meetings and an online survey.

The note also references working with a district vendor to address logo development and branding. WVLT News has reached out to Knox County Schools officials for more details on this and will update as we learn more.

