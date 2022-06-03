Advertisement

Central Ky. mother creates life jacket loaner stations to help prevent drownings following son’s death

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two years ago, the unthinkable happened to one Madison County mother.

Kelly Prewitt got a call that her son was missing at Herrington Lake, and days later it was confirmed her son Manny drowned.

Manny was just 17 years old when he drowned.

To keep his memory alive, next Friday, June 10, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at Lake Reba in Richmond to unveil a new life jacket loaner station.

Prewitt said it’s all about promoting water safety for everyone.

“I would ultimately like to make the places where kids go and swim, where the adults aren’t where they go hang out, you know I would like to make those spaces safer for them,” Prewitt said.

The life jackets have been purchased and will soon be hanging on hooks. Prewitt believes if her son Manny had a life jacket nearby, it could have saved him.

“Very possibly could have made a difference. I mean he may have chosen to take one out into the water with him or somebody could have thrown one to him,” Prewitt said.

“And on July 9 we are hosting the first big fundraiser for the Manny Prewitt Foundation out here in Newby. We’re going to have live music, food truck, we’re going to have a car show,” said Ashlie Hatton, who owns Newby Country Store.

Proceeds from this event will pay for more life jacket loaner stations throughout Kentucky. Herrington Lake will be a top priority.

“If losing him could possibly save somebody else from having the heartbreak that we’ve been through, I think it would be worth it,” Prewitt said.

The ribbon cutting for the life jacket loaner station will be June 10 at 7 p.m. at Lake Reba.

If you’d like to donate, you can click here.

