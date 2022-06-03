Advertisement

Crews investigating house fire in North Knoxville

Flames were going through the house’s roof.
House fire in North Knoxville
House fire in North Knoxville(None)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville fire crews are investigating a house fire that happened at 3808 Kincaid Street in North Knoxville. It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

Flames were going through the house’s roof. KFD units quickly went to work to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire was out at 12:30 a.m.

Crews said that no one was living in the home at the time of the fire. However, the homeowner reported people had been illegally entering the structure in recent days. There was no power or other utilities connected to the building.

