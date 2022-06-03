Advertisement

East Tennessee doughnut shops celebrate National Doughnut Day

Some stores are giving away free doughnuts all day!
Celebrating National Donut Day at Richy Kreme Donuts
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee doughnut stores are celebrating National Doughnut Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the women of the Salvation Army who served pastries to soldiers during World War One.

WVLT News visited a Maryville favorite- Richy Kreme, where Dustin Cochran, the owner, was giving out free doughnuts, t-shirts and more.

“It’s our favorite day of the year,” Cochran said. “We have a few special guests joining the celebration: Fred’s Roast, Reo Cheesewagon, the Donut Theory and Flourish Flowers.”

Cochran reopened the store in February of 2021 with the mission of serving the community the best doughnuts he could. He said the store is still using the original recipe from 1948.

Looking to get in on the action? Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut to anyone all day. Dunkin’ is offering a similar deal, but you have to buy a drink.

