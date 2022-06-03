Few showers early, then decreasing clouds and humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and showers linger this morning, behind that cold front. Now, we can watch the clouds gradually clear and the heat and humidity at a more comfortable level for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is overcast with a few showers. They’re gradually tapering off, with hazy views and some fog as well. We’re starting the day around 65 degrees.

Most of Friday is mostly cloudy, as the clouds start breaking up more so in the afternoon. The humidity is dropping, so it can already feel more refreshing, and the high of 80 degrees is just below average.

We even have some open window weather the next couple of mornings! Saturday morning and Sunday morning are in the upper 50s.

This weekend comes with beautiful afternoons. Saturday is 82 and the humidity is still low, with a sunny view and a nice breeze out of the Northeast. Sunday is mostly sunny, with a stray pop-up shower or storm possible along our elevation changes as the humidity gradually increases again, and the high ticks back up to 87 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week starts calm enough, with heat building on a partly cloudy Monday. We’re in the mid to upper 80s Monday as well, with only isolated rain chances for one more day.

Rain and storms return Monday night, but we’re looking at on and off rain and storms at times on through Wednesday to Wednesday night.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, conditions stay steamy with mid 80s for highs late week.

