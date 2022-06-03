How can you avoid ticks this summer?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer may make you think of time spent outdoors at the park or hiking in the Smokies, but as more East Tennessee families spend more time outside, the risk of ticks increases.

Tick cases are on the rise with the number doubling in the last 10 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With increased tick cases comes increased risk for tick-born illnesses.

One type of tick, the Lone-Star Tick, is more dangerous than others because it can trigger a serious meat allergy and cause severe itching, throat swelling and even death. Other types can spread diseases like Lyme Disease, which affects the heart and nervous system.

Avoiding ticks is easy, which is the good news. When spending time outside, the CDC recommends wearing long sleeves and pants, checking your clothing and taking a quick shower when you get home. Ticks can also hitch a ride on pets, so be sure to check them as well.

If you get bitten, remove the tick with tweezers as quick as possible, making sure to keep an eye out for any rash, joint pain or fever. Afterwards you can take it to your doctor to have it identified.

